29 November 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Pentagon has spent more than $81.5 million on a military operation launched in 2025 to support the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in temporarily detaining undocumented migrants at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba and facilitating their deportation.

The Pentagon's Office of the Inspector General has released figures detailing the costs and activities of the operation.

According to the report, the Pentagon has spent a total of $81.525 million on the operation since its launch, during which 849 migrants have been detained at the facility.

The report also stated that only 849 people had been held at the centre since the operation began, with just eight undocumented migrants remaining there as of September 3.

Guantanamo Bay is widely known for its military detention facility, where prisoners were held for years following the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The prison has repeatedly attracted international attention over allegations of torture and mistreatment of detainees.

In January 2025, US President Donald Trump announced plans to hold tens of thousands of undocumented migrants at a detention facility in Guantanamo Bay as part of his administration's broader crackdown on illegal immigration. Trump said the facility would accommodate migrants whom he described as having criminal records.

The Trump administration maintains that US courts have broad authority to detain migrants at the facility after they receive final deportation orders.