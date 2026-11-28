28 November 2026 22:41 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Google is reportedly considering expanding its existing computing infrastructure agreement with SpaceX, as technology companies intensify efforts to secure the processing power required to support the rapid development of artificial intelligence.

SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk revealed the development in a post on X on Saturday, saying Google had expressed interest in renting additional computing capacity from the aerospace and technology company. Musk provided no further information about the potential expansion, including its scale or financial terms.

The two companies already have a substantial long-term cloud computing partnership. Under an agreement announced in June, Google is expected to pay SpaceX approximately $920 million per month from October 2026 through June 2029. The contract, signed ahead of SpaceX's highly anticipated initial public offering, provides Google with access to a large pool of computing resources.

The infrastructure covered by the agreement includes approximately 110,000 graphics processing units (GPUs) manufactured by Nvidia, alongside central processing units, memory and other essential hardware components.

The growing interest in SpaceX's computing capabilities reflects a broader transformation across the technology industry. The rapid commercialization of generative artificial intelligence has created unprecedented demand for advanced computing infrastructure, encouraging major technology companies to commit billions of dollars to data centres and high-performance chips.

Google is meanwhile sharing access to SpaceX's computing resources with other major players in the AI industry. Anthropic, one of the leading developers of artificial intelligence systems, announced in May that it had secured an agreement to use SpaceX's computing infrastructure.

In a regulatory filing published in June, SpaceX disclosed that its computing-capacity agreements with Google and Anthropic had a combined value exceeding $70 billion.

SpaceX is also pursuing an ambitious expansion of its own computing infrastructure. Beyond its existing facility in the Memphis area, the company plans to invest more than $74 billion in two major supercomputing developments: a new facility at Starbase in Texas' Rio Grande Valley and another campus in Cochise County, Arizona.

These investments highlight SpaceX's growing ambitions in the AI computing market, positioning the company as an increasingly important infrastructure provider for the global technology industry.