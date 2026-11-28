28 November 2026 22:08 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Protests that began in Albania on October 13 have continued unabated, with thousands of demonstrators taking to the streets of the capital, Tirana, demanding improvements in education and other issues.

The nationwide demonstrations, organized in connection with Albania's most important national holiday, Flag and Independence Day, received support from high school students, ordinary citizens and academic staff from several universities.

University students participating in the rally called for improvements in educational conditions.

Thousands of demonstrators initially gathered at Skanderbeg Square in Tirana before marching towards the Martyrs of the Nation Boulevard, where the Prime Minister's Office is located.

During the demonstration, protesters threw Molotov cocktails and flares and damaged several businesses. Police responded with tear gas and water cannons, leaving some demonstrators affected by the gas.

Security forces prevented protesters from advancing towards the Prime Minister's Office.

The demonstrations prompted the closure of several roads across the capital, with hundreds of police officers deployed to maintain public order.

Prime Minister Edi Rama has called on protesters to engage in dialogue, but demonstrators have rejected the appeal. Student groups have said they intend to continue their protests.