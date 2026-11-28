28 November 2026 21:11 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has released its preliminary findings following a staff visit to Türkiye under the Article IV consultation process, highlighting the country's economic challenges and policy priorities.

According to an IMF statement, Türkiye has made significant progress under its economic stabilisation programme but has faced a challenging year due to a major terms-of-trade shock stemming from the conflict in the Middle East and stress in investment funds in September.

The Fund noted that decisive policy measures taken by the authorities had helped limit the impact of the energy price shock on inflation and preserve financial stability.

Timely policy responses also helped Türkiye weather the shocks experienced this year, although these developments have negatively affected economic growth, inflation and the country's financial buffers, the IMF said.

The Fund expects economic growth to recover gradually, while inflation is projected to decline at a slower pace.

It added that a carefully sequenced policy package could accelerate the disinflation process and support external rebalancing. Monetary policy, in particular, should remain sufficiently tight to speed up disinflation and re-anchor inflation expectations.