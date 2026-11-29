29 November 2026 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan’s urea exports are reaching new markets, with France and South Africa emerging as notable destinations in 2026. In the first nine months of the year, Azerbaijan exported $5.71 million worth of urea to France, equivalent to 19,060 tonnes, while shipments to South Africa totalled $14.43 million, or 30,950 tonnes. Exports to Bulgaria reached $10.09 million, deliveries to the United Kingdom resumed after a three-year interruption at $4.55 million, and sales to Romania climbed to $8 million. These developments illustrate how Azerbaijan is turning a domestic natural gas resource into an increasingly international industrial business, with ambitions extending well beyond traditional regional markets.

The significance of this expansion goes beyond the value of individual shipments. Azerbaijan is developing an integrated urea business that connects natural gas processing, advanced manufacturing, international trade and maritime transportation. The strategy reflects a broader economic ambition: capturing more value from domestic energy resources while establishing a stronger position in global fertilizer supply chains.

At the centre of this effort is SOCAR Carbamide, the fertilizer complex commissioned in Sumgayit in January 2019. With an annual production capacity of approximately 650,000–660,000 tonnes, the facility uses up to 435 million cubic metres of natural gas annually as feedstock to produce ammonia and subsequently urea. Around 70% of its output is intended for export, while the remainder serves domestic agricultural requirements. This export-oriented structure gives the plant a role extending beyond Azerbaijan's internal market, making it an important instrument of industrial diversification.

The commercial results demonstrate the potential of this model. According to World Bank data based on UN Comtrade, Azerbaijan exported 564,922 tonnes of urea worth approximately $126.2 million in 2024. Brazil purchased 52,965 tonnes valued at $13.37 million, while shipments to the United States reached 4,240 tonnes. Ukraine, Romania and Türkiye were among the other major destinations. In 2025, exports generated approximately $170.77 million from 543,532 tonnes, with Canada becoming the second-largest destination, purchasing 70,242 tonnes worth $20.54 million. Argentina and India also featured among the principal buyers.

These figures reveal an important shift in Azerbaijan's commercial positioning. The country is developing relationships with buyers across Europe, Africa, North America, South America and Asia, reducing its dependence on a narrow group of regional markets. For a commodity such as urea, whose international trade is influenced by agricultural demand, seasonal purchasing patterns and global fertilizer prices, geographical diversification has considerable strategic value.

The latest expansion into France and South Africa strengthens this approach. France offers access to one of Europe's major agricultural economies, while South Africa provides an entry point into the African fertilizer market. The return to Bulgaria and the United Kingdom, alongside stronger sales to Romania, further demonstrates Azerbaijan's ability to rebuild commercial relationships and identify new opportunities in established markets. The objective should be to turn these individual transactions into long-term supply agreements, giving exporters greater predictability and strengthening the country's position against established fertilizer producers.

Yet Azerbaijan's strategy has another dimension that deserves equal attention: transportation. Fertilizers are traded in substantial volumes, and shipping costs can significantly influence the competitiveness of suppliers. Recognising the importance of logistics, Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) has expanded its international dry-cargo fleet through the acquisition of two Handysize vessels.

The $60 million project, financed through a $42 million European Bank for Reconstruction and Development loan and $18 million in ASCO resources, represents an important investment in maritime capacity. The vessels, with deadweight capacities of approximately 38,000 tonnes each, are designed to carry dry bulk commodities, including fertilizers, grain and industrial materials. Their relatively flexible dimensions allow them to access a wider range of ports than larger bulk carriers.

The strategic importance of this investment extends beyond transporting Azerbaijani products. Operating in international waters allows ASCO to participate in third-party cargo markets, diversify its revenue streams and strengthen Azerbaijan's presence in global maritime trade. For the urea industry, an expanded national shipping capability creates additional logistical options and potentially improves control over freight arrangements. It does not mean that the vessels are dedicated exclusively to fertilizer exports, but their capacity complements the country's broader ambitions as an industrial exporter.

Perhaps the strongest indication that Azerbaijan's urea strategy is moving towards higher-value manufacturing came in January 2026, when SOCAR Carbamide joined the World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse Network and received its Digital Lighthouse Award. It became the first fertilizer plant worldwide to receive this distinction. The recognition followed the implementation of 42 digital and artificial-intelligence-based solutions, marking a significant step in the modernization of the country's chemical industry.

The reported results are substantial: productivity increased by 21%, natural gas efficiency improved by 24%, carbon emissions declined by 19%, and process waste fell by 72%. Unplanned downtime was reduced by 82%, while approximately 70% of employees acquired new skills through professional development programmes. These achievements matter commercially because natural gas is the principal feedstock in urea manufacturing. Improving the efficiency with which it is converted into fertilizer directly strengthens the economics of production and the industry's ability to compete internationally.

Azerbaijan's urea business is therefore becoming more than a fertilizer production operation. It combines domestic energy resources, internationally recognised manufacturing technologies, expanding export relationships and growing maritime capabilities. Few sectors illustrate the connection between industrial diversification and energy policy as clearly.