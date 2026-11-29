29 November 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A street cleaner named Gulum, who works on Istanbul's famous Istiklal Avenue, has attracted widespread attention on social media after photographs and a video of her went viral.

According to Turkish media reports, a street photographer spotted Gulum while she was carrying out cleaning duties along the busy avenue and decided to take her photographs.

The photographer also recorded the encounter on video and caught attention by asking Gulum for permission before taking her pictures.

Gulum said she had no objection to being photographed by strangers, introduced herself and willingly posed for the photographer.

The photographs and video of the encounter have since attracted millions of views across social media platforms. Her appearance and warm, natural manner have particularly caught the attention of online users.

Following the viral spread of the footage, Gulum's social media following increased sharply. Having quickly become an internet sensation, she has also begun receiving various advertising offers.