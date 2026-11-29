29 November 2026 10:23 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Ministers from OPEC+ member countries are set to hold a videoconference today to discuss the alliance's oil production strategy and plans for 2027, with particular attention to developments in the global energy market.

The videoconference will be accompanied by a meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), which oversees compliance with the alliance's oil production agreements and monitors developments in the international oil market.

Separate discussions are also scheduled to involve representatives of seven OPEC+ member countries. These meetings are expected to address current market conditions, global oil supply and demand trends, as well as production levels planned for 2027.

The discussions come as OPEC+ continues to coordinate production policies among its members in an effort to maintain stability in the global oil market. Decisions on production levels are closely watched by energy markets, as they can influence international oil prices, supply expectations and the broader outlook for the global economy.

The outcome of the meetings is expected to provide further insight into the alliance's approach to oil production in 2027.