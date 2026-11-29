29 November 2026 12:41 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Inflation has picked up again in several European Union countries, raising concerns about household purchasing power and the cost of living.

According to data from Eurostat, the European Union's statistical office, annual inflation in the eurozone reached 4% in October, compared with 3.8% in September. A year earlier, the inflation rate stood at 2.1%.

In October, annual inflation accelerated in 16 of the EU's 27 member states, declined in nine and remained unchanged in two.

Greece recorded an annual inflation rate of 5.7%, the fourth-highest in the European Union. Sweden reported the lowest rate, at 0.6%.

According to Eurostat estimates, rising energy costs were the main driver of inflation, with energy prices increasing by more than 20% compared with the previous year. Prices in the services sector also continued to climb, adding to inflationary pressures across the region.

Economists warn that the trend is weakening consumers' purchasing power and increasing household expenses. Analysts also believe that persistent price increases could influence consumer confidence and spending expectations.

Financial experts argue that addressing inflation will require not only monetary policy measures but also structural reforms to tackle underlying economic pressures.

The European Central Bank is scheduled to announce its next interest rate decision on December 17. Eurostat's next preliminary inflation estimate, covering November, is due to be released on December 1.