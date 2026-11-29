29 November 2026 10:45 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Long-term poverty in France has nearly doubled over the past 15 years, with almost one-quarter of the population experiencing poverty at least once between 2021 and 2024, according to a study published by the French National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE).

The study found that, excluding France's overseas territories, 7.2% of the population lived below the poverty line for four consecutive years between 2021 and 2024. This compares with 4.3% during the 2008–2011 period. Overall, 23.6% of the population experienced poverty at least once during the 2021–2024 period.

France's poverty rate reached 15.4% in 2024, up from 12.9% in 2008. The study also revealed that poverty has become increasingly persistent: 71.4% of people living in poverty in 2023 remained in the same situation in 2024.

INSEE also highlighted the limited opportunities for people to escape poverty permanently. Only 16.5% of those who were living in poverty in 2021 managed to achieve a lasting exit from poverty over the following three years.

According to the institute, the increase in poverty is largely driven by its increasingly chronic nature and the growing difficulty of escaping it.

Unemployed people, young adults and individuals with little or no formal education face a particularly high risk of long-term poverty. Among those who were unemployed at the beginning of 2022, 22.4% remained below the poverty line for four consecutive years. By comparison, the figure among employed people was just 3%.

Long-term poverty affected 11.2% of young people aged 16–25 and 14.6% of people living in single-parent households.

The average monthly standard of living of people experiencing persistent poverty between 2021 and 2024 was €960, measured at 2024 prices.

The study also found that long-term poverty is closely associated with severe material and social deprivation.

At the beginning of 2025, 69.1% of people who had lived below the poverty line for four consecutive years said they could not afford an unexpected expense of €1,000. In addition, 51.5% could not afford a one-week holiday away from home, while 28.2% lacked the financial means to eat protein-rich food every other day.

Overall, 37.9% of people experiencing long-term poverty faced material and social deprivation at the beginning of 2025. By contrast, the figure was just 5.1% among those who had not experienced any period of poverty between 2021 and 2024.