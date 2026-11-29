Possible UAV crash in northeastern Türkiye creates large crater [PHOTOS]
An object believed to be an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crashed into a tea plantation in Türkiye’s northeastern province of Rize overnight.
The impact created a large crater and shattered the windows of four nearby houses. No casualties or injuries have been reported.
Police officers arriving at the scene cordoned off the area as a precaution, citing potential safety risks, including the possible presence of explosives.
An investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
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