29 November 2026 11:54 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

An object believed to be an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crashed into a tea plantation in Türkiye’s northeastern province of Rize overnight.

The impact created a large crater and shattered the windows of four nearby houses. No casualties or injuries have been reported.

Police officers arriving at the scene cordoned off the area as a precaution, citing potential safety risks, including the possible presence of explosives.

An investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.