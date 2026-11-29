29 November 2026 11:07 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

Azerbaijan took part in the international Hanoi Firebeat World Festival, held in Vietnam's capital, Hanoi, bringing the country's rich culinary heritage to an international audience.

Ilkin Akbarzade, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Culinary Guild and the Baku Culinary Association and an internationally recognised master chef, told Trend that the festival brought together renowned chefs, barbecue (BBQ) specialists and representatives of the global gastronomy industry from various countries.

The international event was organised on the GRILLOGIA platform under the leadership of Don David Israfilov. It served as a venue for showcasing national culinary traditions, exchanging professional expertise and strengthening international cooperation in the gastronomy sector.

Akbarzade highlighted the importance of Azerbaijan's participation, noting that the attendance of Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Vietnam, Shovgi Mehdizade, provided valuable support to the country's representatives and helped strengthen cultural and gastronomic ties between Azerbaijan and Vietnam.

He said that Azerbaijan's participation in the Hanoi Firebeat World Festival aimed to promote the country's rich national culinary heritage, centuries-old gastronomic traditions and distinctive food culture on the international stage.

The festival also offered new opportunities to introduce Azerbaijani cuisine to a wider international audience, establish professional contacts and encourage cultural exchange between participating countries.

Through its participation, Azerbaijan further promoted its culinary identity and strengthened the international recognition of its traditional cuisine.