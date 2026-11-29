Turkish ambassador meets Georgian officials after incident at football match
Turkey’s ambassador to Georgia, Mustafa Türker Arı, was invited to Georgia’s Foreign Ministry on November 29 following an incident during a football match between Beşiktaş and Hapoel Be’er Sheva.
As reported by AzerNEWS, citing Georgia’s Foreign Ministry, Deputy Foreign Minister Lasha Darsalia met the Turkish ambassador and highlighted the good-neighbourly relations and strategic partnership between Georgia and Türkiye.
The two sides exchanged views on an unpleasant incident that occurred during the match between the Turkish football club Beşiktaş and Israel’s Hapoel Be’er Sheva.
At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties reaffirmed the importance of further strengthening the strategic partnership and good-neighbourly cooperation between Georgia and Türkiye.
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