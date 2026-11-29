29 November 2026 18:43 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Spain's snap general election has put Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's political future in the balance, with the conservative People's Party (PP) and far-right Vox seeking to secure a parliamentary majority that could bring the right-wing bloc to power.

Millions of Spaniards went to the polls on November 29 in an election widely regarded as one of the country's most consequential political contests since the restoration of democracy following the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975.

Pre-election opinion polls placed the PP, led by Alberto Núñez Feijóo, ahead of Sánchez's Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE), although the conservatives were expected to fall short of an outright parliamentary majority. This could make Vox, led by Santiago Abascal, a decisive force in determining the next government.

Turnout reached 45.7 per cent by 2pm, compared with 40.5 per cent at the same point during the 2023 general election, according to Reuters. The higher participation rate indicated strong voter engagement in a campaign marked by deep ideological divisions.

The election was called early by Sánchez after his government failed to secure parliamentary backing for measures intended to address Spain's worsening housing affordability crisis. Rising rents, increasing property prices and the cost of living became central issues during the campaign.

The Socialist leader sought to defend his government's economic record, pointing to economic growth, rising wages and lower unemployment. However, his administration has also faced criticism over corruption investigations involving figures close to the government, as well as concerns about the cost of living and pressure on public services.

The PP has campaigned on tax reductions, tighter immigration controls and a reassessment of several policies pursued by the Socialist government. Vox has adopted an even tougher position on immigration, calling for the reversal of Sánchez's migrant regularisation policies and a significant shift in the country's political direction.

A potential PP-Vox alliance is one of the most closely watched aspects of the election. If the two parties secure the 176 seats needed for an absolute majority in the 350-member Congress of Deputies, they could form a government or negotiate parliamentary support for a minority administration.

Such an outcome would mark a significant shift in Spanish politics, potentially giving the far right a role in national government for the first time since the end of Franco's dictatorship.

The vote is also being watched across Europe, where the growing influence of right-wing and nationalist parties has become an increasingly important political trend.

However, the final balance of power will depend not only on which party finishes first but also on the distribution of parliamentary seats and the ability of rival political blocs to secure support from smaller regional parties.

With polling stations still open and the final count not yet available, the outcome remains uncertain. The results are expected to determine whether Sánchez can retain power or whether Spain moves towards a conservative government dependent on far-right parliamentary support.