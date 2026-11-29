29 November 2026 13:22 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) has organized a series of public awareness events across several regions to educate residents on how to respond to emergencies.

According to the ministry, the events were held with the participation of specialists from the State Fire Control Service, the State Service for Small Vessels Control and the State Water Rescue Service.

The Sumgayit Regional Center organized awareness sessions at Secondary School No. 25 named after Anar Shukurov and the Central Library named after Samad Vurgun in Sumgayit. Meanwhile, the Ganja Regional Center held similar events at Secondary Schools No. 29 named after K.D. Ushinsky and No. 30 named after V. Veysəlov.

Additional sessions were organized by the Aran Regional Center at the Gashalti Sanatorium in Naftalan and a secondary school in Rahimli village, Goranboy district. The Northwest Regional Center held events at the Zagatala Regional Gas Operations Department and a secondary school in Bideyiz village, Sheki district.

The Northern Regional Center organized awareness meetings at a secondary school in Murshudoba village, Khachmaz district, and at the Khachmaz Regional Department of the State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Facilities.

Similar initiatives were also carried out by the Southern Regional Center at Secondary School No. 2 named after N. Narimanov in Masalli and Secondary School No. 1 named after N. Ganjavi in Shiyakaran village, Astara district.

The Karabakh Regional Center held awareness sessions at a school in Sarov village, Tartar district, and Samukhlu village, Barda district, while the Mughan Regional Center organized an event at a secondary school in Nabat village, Saatli district.

The events aimed to provide residents with essential knowledge and practical guidance on appropriate responses to potential natural and man-made emergencies.

Participants received detailed information about the classification of emergencies and the risks most relevant to Azerbaijan, including fires and earthquakes. Specialists also explained the purpose of the MES's 112 emergency hotline and demonstrated how to use basic firefighting equipment.

The sessions were conducted interactively, with specialists answering participants' questions in detail.