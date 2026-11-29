29 November 2026 17:14 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan’s first shipment of hazelnut kernels to China marks a significant step in the country’s efforts to expand its agricultural exports and establish a stronger presence in Asian markets. The initial consignment of 21 tonnes, delivered in November 2026, represents a commercial milestone backed by a bilateral agreement between Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency and China’s General Administration of Customs. The agreement establishes the phytosanitary, quarantine and food safety requirements governing Azerbaijani hazelnut and almond exports to China. Beyond the shipment itself, the development signals an opportunity for Azerbaijan to turn one of its traditional agricultural commodities into a gateway for deeper access to the world’s largest consumer markets.

Hazelnuts already occupy an important position in Azerbaijan’s non-oil export structure. In 2025, the country exported approximately 18,973 tonnes of hazelnuts worth $170.7 million, representing a 32% increase in export revenue compared with 2024. The increase in value, alongside a 6% decline in physical export volume, also illustrates the importance of international prices, product quality and the ability to capture greater value from agricultural production. Russia, Germany, Italy, Switzerland and Türkiye remained among the principal destinations, demonstrating the industry's established commercial connections across European and regional markets.

These figures make hazelnuts considerably more than a seasonal agricultural product. They represent an established source of foreign currency, rural income and export diversification. Azerbaijan has developed production capabilities, processing facilities and commercial relationships that provide a foundation for further expansion. The next strategic opportunity lies in extending this export network towards markets with substantial consumer purchasing power and long-term commercial potential.

China offers precisely that opportunity. With approximately 1.41 billion inhabitants, it is the world's second-most populous country and the largest developing economy by population and economic scale. Its expanding middle-income consumer base, sophisticated distribution networks and evolving food preferences create opportunities for international agricultural suppliers. China's per capita disposable income reached 43,377 yuan in 2025, increasing by 5% in nominal terms. During the first three quarters of 2026, nationwide disposable income rose by another 5.3%, while household food expenditure increased by 4.5%. These developments illustrate the scale of consumer demand and the gradual transformation of China's food market.

For Azerbaijan, the commercial attraction extends beyond population size. China has become a major participant in international agricultural trade, combining substantial domestic production with considerable imports of agricultural commodities. Its food industry requires reliable supplies of ingredients, raw materials and processed products, creating opportunities for foreign producers capable of meeting stringent quality requirements. Nuts occupy an interesting position within this market because they serve several consumer segments, including household consumption, confectionery manufacturing, bakery production and premium packaged-food retail.

The hazelnut sector provides a particularly interesting entry point. Chinese demand for tree nuts has developed alongside greater consumer awareness of nutritional value and changing consumption preferences. China's tree-nut market remains dynamic, although domestic production is expanding and import demand varies across individual products. According to industry trade data, Chinese imports of shelled hazelnuts reached approximately $33.9 million in 2024, with import volumes of around 4,020 tonnes. This provides a tangible indication of the market's existing commercial value and the opportunity for additional suppliers.

Azerbaijan's competitive proposition rests on its established production base, geographical position and experience in supplying international markets. The export of shelled kernels also carries particular economic significance. Processing adds value within the domestic economy, creates opportunities for agricultural businesses and allows exporters to participate in more sophisticated supply chains. Greater investment in sorting, packaging, storage and quality certification could strengthen Azerbaijan's position in premium food segments.

The broader bilateral relationship provides another encouraging foundation. Agricultural and processed-food trade between Azerbaijan and China reached $37.9 million during the first seven months of 2026, while Azerbaijan's agricultural exports to China increased by 102.4% year on year. These figures suggest growing commercial engagement and provide a wider context for the opening of the hazelnut market.

However, China's scale also demands a disciplined commercial strategy. Competition from established international suppliers, domestic producers and changing consumer preferences will shape market opportunities. Azerbaijan's exporters will need consistent product quality, competitive prices, dependable delivery schedules and partnerships with Chinese distributors. The regulatory framework established through the bilateral protocol provides an important starting point, while further business agreements can translate market access into recurring revenue.

The strategic value of the first shipment therefore extends well beyond its physical volume. Azerbaijan has an opportunity to use hazelnuts as an entry point for a broader portfolio of agricultural exports, including almonds, fruit products, juices and other processed foods as additional market-access arrangements develop.

Ultimately, China's importance for Azerbaijan lies in the combination of market scale, purchasing power and opportunities for agricultural trade. Turning the first shipment into a sustained commercial relationship could strengthen the country's non-oil export base, support rural production and encourage investment in food processing. For Azerbaijan, the Chinese market represents an opportunity to convert an established agricultural strength into a more ambitious international export strategy.