29 November 2026 14:51 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

Brazil has become the most successful country in the history of the Copa Libertadores after Palmeiras defeated Argentina's Estudiantes 1-0 in the final, securing another prestigious continental title.

The victory brought Brazil's total number of Copa Libertadores trophies to 26, moving the country ahead of Argentina, which now ranks second with 25 titles. Uruguay occupies third place with eight trophies.

For Palmeiras, the triumph marked the club's fourth Copa Libertadores title. The Brazilian side had previously lifted the trophy in 1999, 2020 and 2021, with its latest success further strengthening its position among South America's leading football clubs.

The result also extended Brazil's remarkable dominance in the competition. Brazilian clubs have now won the Copa Libertadores for eight consecutive seasons, establishing a new record in the tournament's history. No other country has previously achieved such a lengthy winning streak.

Argentina's clubs, by comparison, have managed a maximum of four consecutive seasons as champions.

Brazil's continued success reflects the growing strength and competitiveness of its domestic football clubs in South America. With 26 titles and an unprecedented eight-season winning streak, Brazilian teams have further cemented their dominance in the continent's most prestigious club competition.