29 November 2026 14:28 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Online spending in the United States rose by 11% to $13.1 billion on Friday, exceeding market expectations as consumers rushed to purchase popular toys, artificial intelligence-powered gadgets and essential household goods amid persistent inflationary pressures.

The increase surpassed the previously projected online spending figure of approximately $12.9 billion, reflecting strong consumer demand despite rising living costs.

Retailers contributed to the surge by offering discounts and promotional campaigns on clothing, household appliances and other products in an effort to attract American shoppers facing persistent inflation and high fuel prices.

Electronics and video game products were among the best-selling categories. However, consumers also took advantage of promotional offers to stock up on everyday essentials, including cleaning supplies, pet care products and personal hygiene items.

The increase in online spending comes as inflation, reported at 3.8%, continues to put pressure on household budgets and purchasing power.

Despite the strong performance of online retailers, physical stores experienced a slight decline in customer traffic. According to PassBy data, visits to brick-and-mortar stores across the United States during Black Friday fell by 2.2% compared with the previous year, reaching approximately 930 million visits.

The figures highlight the growing importance of online shopping during major retail events, as consumers increasingly turn to digital platforms to compare prices, find discounts and manage household spending.