Armenian PM calls on opposition to support constitutional referendum
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has described the parliamentary opposition as the last obstacle to establishing peace with Azerbaijan, calling on opposition lawmakers to support holding a constitutional referendum.
According to Pashinyan, the opposition must vote in favor of organizing the referendum to advance the peace process.
"Today, the parliamentary opposition is the last obstacle on our path to peace. They must vote in favor of holding a referendum," Pashinyan said in an interview with Armenia’s Public Television.
At the same time, the prime minister expressed confidence that opposition parties would ultimately support the initiative.
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