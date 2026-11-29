29 November 2026 17:04 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

An evening of classical music featuring the rich tones of the cello and the depth of symphonic sound was held at the Muslim Magomayev Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall in Baku.

The Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli performed under the baton of conductor Murtuza Bulbul. Cellist Ibrahim Nagiyev appeared as the evening's soloist.

The concert programme featured Nikolai Myaskovsky's Cello Concerto in C minor, Op. 66, and Johannes Brahms' Symphony No. 3 in F major, Op. 90.

The works of the two distinguished composers, representing different musical eras and artistic traditions, showcased the richness of symphonic expression and the expressive capabilities of both the orchestra and the solo cello.

The concert continued the tradition of promoting classical musical heritage and introducing audiences to outstanding works of the world's musical repertoire.