29 November 2026 15:13 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Iran has warned Iraq against allowing the United States to interfere in economic relations between the two neighbouring countries, as Baghdad steps up border controls as part of a broader crackdown on oil smuggling.

Mohammad Mokhber, an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, urged the Iraqi government not to become an instrument of US President Donald Trump.

Mokhber also called on Iraqi authorities to remain vigilant regarding border-related issues and cautioned against external interference in relations between Tehran and Baghdad.

His remarks came during a visit to Tehran by Iraq's National Security Adviser Qasim al-Aboudi, who travelled to meet with Mohsen Rezaei, head of Iran's security service.

The warning comes amid increased efforts by Iraqi authorities to strengthen border security and combat illegal oil trafficking. The measures are part of Baghdad's wider campaign to tighten control over cross-border trade and prevent the smuggling of petroleum products.

Iran's statement highlights growing sensitivities surrounding economic cooperation and border security between the two countries, particularly amid concerns over Washington's influence in the region.