29 November 2026 16:11 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick was not entirely satisfied with his team's performance despite their convincing 4-1 victory over Azerbaijan's Sabah in Baku.

The German coach addressed the goal conceded against the Azerbaijani side during a press conference ahead of Barcelona's upcoming match against Deportivo.

After Sabah scored a consolation goal, Flick took off his jacket and began gesturing animatedly on the sidelines, visibly expressing his frustration. Asked about the incident, the coach jokingly explained that he had removed his jacket because of the hot weather.

"At first, I wanted to kick the ball back onto the pitch. But I could have been shown a red card for that. So I kicked the ball in the opposite direction," Flick said with a smile.

However, the Barcelona manager adopted a more serious tone when discussing the defensive error that led to Sabah's goal.

"We controlled the game, but made the same mistake as in the match against Villarreal. We keep talking about the need to make fewer mistakes, but it happened again," he said.

Nevertheless, Flick praised his players' attitude and concentration during the match in Baku.

"We started the game with the right mentality and a high level of concentration. That is what matters most when you play away from home," he added.

Barcelona have scored 69 goals in 18 competitive matches this season but have fallen behind in seven of those games. The Catalan side managed to complete comebacks in five of them, while failing to do so against Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

Flick also highlighted the importance of giving playing time to different squad members during the match against Sabah.

"I have always said that we have top-quality players in our squad. It is important to give everyone playing time. What we did in Baku was very important for all the players. For our style of play, it is essential that the players remain fresh, maintain the required intensity on the pitch and are ready for every situation," he noted.

Meanwhile, Lamine Yamal, who did not travel to Baku, as well as Rodri and Andreas Christensen, who have recovered from injuries, have rejoined the squad ahead of the Deportivo fixture.

Alejandro Balde and Marc Bernal, however, will miss the upcoming match.