29 November 2026 15:46 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

Rain is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on November 30, with heavy showers and thunderstorms possible in some areas.

According to Azerbaijan’s National Hydrometeorological Service, intermittent rainfall is forecast across the capital and the Absheron Peninsula. Some parts of the peninsula may experience intense downpours accompanied by thunderstorms.

Moderate northwesterly winds are expected, occasionally strengthening in some areas during the evening.

Temperatures in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula will range from 8–10°C at night to 10–12°C during the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 764 to 767 mm of mercury, while relative humidity will range between 75% and 85%.

Rain is also expected intermittently in several regions of Azerbaijan, while snowfall is forecast in mountainous areas. Heavy precipitation and thunderstorms are possible in some locations. Fog may occur occasionally, and westerly winds are expected.

Temperatures across the regions will range from 3–8°C at night to 9–12°C during the day. In mountainous areas, temperatures will drop to 2–5°C below zero at night and remain between 0°C and 2°C below zero during the daytime.