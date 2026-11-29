29 November 2026 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

Azerbaijani musicians Sahib Pashazade, director of the International Mugham Center and Honored Artist, and Kamran Karimov, a Honored Artist and nagara player with the center, participated in the 3rd World Culture Festival Karachi 2026, held in Pakistan, according to the press service of the International Mugham Center.

Organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan, the 25-day festival brought together more than 1,000 artists from 153 countries. The programme featured numerous concerts, theatrical performances, exhibitions and other cultural events aimed at promoting international artistic cooperation and strengthening intercultural dialogue.

One of the festival's highlights was the grand closing ceremony, held at YMCA Ground in Karachi. The concert attracted more than 5,000 spectators and brought together musicians from 20 countries, including Azerbaijan, the United States, Algeria, the Czech Republic, Italy and Pakistan.

The Azerbaijani performers presented a vibrant musical programme showcasing the richness of their national musical heritage, the art of mugham and the expressive capabilities of traditional instruments. Their performance was warmly received by the audience.

They shared the stage with renowned Pakistani rubab player Basharat Babar, Czech musician Tomáš Reindl and Italian violinist Andrea.

Following the concert, Sahib Pashazade and Kamran Karimov received the festival's highest award.

The closing ceremony also featured a large-scale performance involving local and international dancers. The programme included the traditional Sufi dance Dhamal, alongside choreographic performances reflecting the cultural diversity of Pakistan's provinces of Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan.

Representatives of the diplomatic corps, cultural figures and Pakistani officials attended the festival events. Among those present at the closing ceremony were Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and representatives of various countries.

As part of the festival, Sindh Governor Syed Muhammad Nihal Hashmi hosted an official reception and gala dinner at the Governor's House in honor of participants in World Culture Festival Karachi 2026.

The event brought together Pakistani officials, diplomats and cultural representatives from various countries, including Azerbaijani musicians Sahib Pashazade and Kamran Karimov.

Addressing the gathering, the governor highlighted the richness and diversity of Pakistani culture, emphasizing that art knows no borders. He noted that bringing together representatives of artistic communities from different continents in Karachi demonstrated the city's role as a place of peace, love and cultural harmony.

He also stressed that cultural events serve as an effective platform for overcoming differences between countries and strengthening mutual respect and friendship. The governor expressed hope that international guests would share their positive impressions of Pakistan and its hospitality upon returning home.

In turn, Sahib Pashazade thanked the governor for the warm reception and highlighted the importance of international initiatives in strengthening ties between civilizations and cultures and promoting mutual understanding among nations.

At the end of the meeting, Syed Muhammad Nihal Hashmi expressed his special affection for Azerbaijan and asked that his profound respect and sincere greetings be conveyed to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan.

The participation of Azerbaijani musicians in the festival attracted the attention of leading Pakistani television channel Geo News Urdu, which produced a special report on the Azerbaijani performers. The coverage included footage of rehearsals and an interview with International Mugham Center Director Sahib Pashazade.

Speaking to journalists, Pashazade said international festivals provide an important platform for bringing together nations, cultures and musicians. He emphasized their role in encouraging artistic exchange, facilitating joint projects and developing new areas of cooperation.

According to Pashazade, discussions were also held with Muhammad Ahmad Shah, president of the Arts Council of Pakistan, regarding prospects for cooperation with the International Mugham Center.

A memorandum of cooperation between the two organizations is expected to be prepared in the near future. Azerbaijani musicians have also been invited to participate in the next edition of the festival.

Pashazade separately spoke about his joint musical performance with renowned Pakistani sitar player Ustad Ashraf Sharif. He noted that the musician had expressed great interest in Azerbaijani music, as well as a desire to visit Azerbaijan and perform at the International Mugham Center.

Meanwhile, Arts Council of Pakistan President Muhammad Ahmad Shah, summarizing the festival, emphasized the important role of art in promoting peace and intercultural understanding. He also announced that the 4th World Culture Festival will take place from October 28 to November 21, 2027.