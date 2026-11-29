29 November 2026 17:47 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

The State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons has shared a video highlighting the outcomes of the 4th International Conference on Missing Persons, held in Baku as part of the "Baku Dialogue" initiative.

The conference, which received extensive coverage in Azerbaijani and international media, served as an important platform for expanding international dialogue and cooperation, strengthening mutual trust, and exchanging best practices.

The Commission emphasized that extensive discussions were held during the event on developing effective mechanisms and exploring new solutions to address the issue of missing persons.

The video features highlights from the conference's plenary session, panel discussions, and a special side event held in Baku.