29 November 2026 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan and Peru have held their first-ever consular consultations, exploring ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation, including the possibility of introducing visa-free travel for holders of ordinary passports.

The consultations took place via videoconference on November 29 between the foreign ministries of the two countries, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Emil Safarov, head of the Foreign Ministry's Consular Department, while Peru was represented by Pedro Bravo Carranza, director of the General Directorate for Peruvian Communities Abroad and Consular Affairs.

Officials from both foreign ministries took part in the discussions, alongside representatives of Azerbaijan's ministries of Internal Affairs, Science and Education, and Labour and Social Protection of the Population. Representatives of the Sustainable and Operational Social Provision Agency (DOST), Azerbaijan's embassy in Mexico and its diplomatic office in Peru also attended.

The talks focused on prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in consular affairs and strengthening the legal framework governing relations in this area.

Particular attention was given to the possibility of introducing visa-free travel for holders of ordinary passports to facilitate reciprocal visits between the two countries.

The sides also discussed the digitalisation of consular services, ongoing projects in this field and the importance of exchanging expertise and best practices.

In addition, the consultations covered opportunities to deepen cooperation in internal affairs, education, labour and other related areas.