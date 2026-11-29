Azerbaijani taekwondo athletes claim bronze medals in Bucharest
Azerbaijani athletes have won two bronze medals at the European Taekwondo Championships for cadets, held in Bucharest, the capital of Romania.
Representing Azerbaijan at the continental competition, Asma Abdullazade (29kg) and Yusif Nagizade (65kg) secured third place in their respective weight categories, earning bronze medals.
The achievements mark another successful international outing for Azerbaijan's young taekwondo athletes, who competed against some of Europe's promising talents.
Abdullazade demonstrated her skills in the 29kg division, while Nagizade claimed a place on the podium in the 65kg category.
The European Championships provide an important platform for young athletes to gain international experience, demonstrate their abilities and compete for continental honours.
Azerbaijan has a strong tradition in taekwondo, and the latest results add two more medals to the country's achievements in the sport.
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