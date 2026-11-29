29 November 2026 18:58 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

The Youth CTF Cup 2026 cybersecurity competition was held at the Guba Olympic Complex on November 29 as part of the Cyber Camp dedicated to Computer Security Day, observed on November 30.

The competition brought together young participants from various regions of Azerbaijan, aiming to assess the theoretical knowledge and practical skills acquired during the camp, strengthen cybersecurity expertise and enhance practical experience.

Participants demonstrated their technical capabilities by completing tasks covering various areas of cybersecurity.

The closing and award ceremony was attended by Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Indira Hajiyeva, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Organizations Association (AKTA) Rauf Jabarov, Head of the National Cybersecurity Center of the State Security Service, Major General Davud Rustamov, and Department Head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security Nadir Novruzov.

Speaking at the ceremony, the officials emphasized the importance of training qualified young cybersecurity specialists, developing digital knowledge and skills, and supporting practical initiatives in the field.

Certificates were presented to trainers and volunteers who contributed to the organization of the camp, while partners and sponsors received letters of appreciation.

The results of the Youth CTF Cup 2026 competition were subsequently announced, and the winning teams received their awards.

The Cyber Camp was organized by AKTA with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and in partnership with the National Cybersecurity Center of the State Security Service and the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security.