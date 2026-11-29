29 November 2026 22:10 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Sunday that artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities were integrated into the joint CyberDome military exercise with the United States for the first time.

"More than 100 cyber experts from units in both militaries took part in the exercise, which was held at a dedicated cyber facility in the United States," the IDF statement read on Telegram.

The introduction of AI into both defensive and offensive training marks "a significant step toward advancing technological innovation and adapting defense capabilities to future challenges," the head of the IDF's Joint Cyber Defense Division said.

"Over the past three years, thousands of enemy attempts to disrupt operational processes and core classified systems have been recorded, all without success," the official added. He also highlighted AI's ability to "detect, analyze, and respond to threats . . . more quickly and accurately."