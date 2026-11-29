29 November 2026 21:07 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

German automaker Mercedes-Benz is planning to introduce a voluntary redundancy programme as part of a broader strategy to reduce operating costs and streamline its workforce.

The initiative will primarily target employees who are not directly involved in manufacturing, particularly administrative staff who have worked for the company for at least three years.

The programme is scheduled to run from December 1, 2026, to September 30, 2027. Employees who choose to leave the company voluntarily by the end of March 2027 will be eligible for an additional financial incentive.

The company plans to extend the offers to more than 30,000 employees. According to the publication, total compensation packages, including additional payments, could reach as much as €422,000. The exact amount will be determined individually, taking into account each employee's length of service and salary.

The move comes amid growing pressure on Mercedes-Benz to reduce expenses and improve operational efficiency.

Earlier, the automaker announced that it would suspend further investments in its manufacturing facilities in Germany. It also raised the possibility of closing factories in the country as part of discussions on reducing personnel costs.

The decline in sales in China has been identified as one of the key factors behind the company's difficulties, according to the report.

Germany's automotive industry has faced significant challenges in recent years. The difficulties, which began during the COVID-19 pandemic, intensified from 2022 amid rising energy prices, growing competition from Chinese automakers, US tariffs and the economic consequences of the Middle East crisis.

The latest move highlights the mounting pressure on Germany's automotive sector as major manufacturers seek to cut costs, restructure operations and adapt to an increasingly competitive global market.