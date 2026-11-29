29 November 2026 20:35 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

Three Azerbaijani chess players — Gunay Mammadzada, Govhar Beydullayeva and Gulnar Mammadova — will represent the country at the 2027 European Women's Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships.

The continental competitions are scheduled to take place in Monte Carlo, Monaco, from January 7 to 11, 2027.

According to the preliminary list of participants, 98 female chess players have registered for the tournament so far, with the final lineup potentially changing ahead of the competition.

The European Blitz Championship will be held on January 8, while the Rapid Championship is scheduled for January 9 and 10.

The tournament will bring together leading female chess players from across Europe, offering competitors an opportunity to challenge for continental titles in two different time formats.

Azerbaijan's participation will once again highlight the country's presence in international women's chess. Mammadzada, Beydullayeva and Mammadova will aim to demonstrate their skills and achieve strong results against a competitive European field.

The championships in Monaco are expected to attract considerable attention from the European chess community, with both rapid and blitz competitions testing players' calculation, strategic decision-making and ability to perform under time pressure.