29 November 2026 19:51 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

Yashar party Gadi Eisenkot told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he could join the government only after its formation, Hebrew-language media, including Kan, Ynet, and The Times of Israel, reported on Sunday.

According to allegations, Eisenkot told Netanyahu during their two-hour meeting that Yashar cannot abandon its bloc, some of which does not want to form a coalition with Netanyahu's Likud. According to Israeli law, Likud can join the government after ministers are sworn in. A government can be expanded by adding new coalition partners, but in this scenario, Netanyahu's proposal for rotating prime ministers is likely unachievable.

Meanwhile, Yashar and Likud issued a joint statement about the meeting, saying that the atmosphere was "businesslike," but that gaps remain.

Meanwhile, the Jerusalem District Court announced on Sunday that it had agreed to the prosecution team's plea to have the hearing in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trial postponed for a week.

The approval came after the prosecution asked for more time to assess its cases, after the judges raised concerns about whether two of the three cases against Netanyahu have a basis for conviction.

The cases in question are Case 4000 and Case 2000, which allege that Netanyahu provided regulatory favors to the Bezeq telecommunications company and newspaper magnate Arnon Mozes in exchange for positive coverage.