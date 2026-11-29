29 November 2026 20:11 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

An international art exhibition titled "Silk Road – Imprints in Motion" opened today at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA Tbilisi) in Georgia's capital.

The exhibition brings together artists from 11 countries: Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Georgia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Italy, China, Iran, and India.

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Georgia, Faig Guliyev, embassy staff, artists, and members of the public attended the opening ceremony.

In his remarks, Guliyev highlighted the importance of international cultural initiatives in strengthening mutual understanding between nations, promoting intercultural dialogue, and expanding humanitarian ties.

Azerbaijan is represented at the exhibition by the works of multimedia artist, photographer, filmmaker, and curator Sitara Ibrahimbayli.

One of the exhibition's distinctive features is its presentation of artworks from different countries within a unified curatorial concept in a museum setting, rather than through traditional commercial exhibition stands. This format allows visitors and collectors to gain deeper insight into the artistic cultures of participating countries, discover selected works, and purchase them.

"Silk Road – Imprints in Motion" serves as an international platform for creative exchange and cooperation among cultural and artistic communities, highlighting the role of art as a powerful force that brings nations together.