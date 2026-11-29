Kremlin to use AI for Putin's annual direct line
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday that the artificial intelligence (AI) assistant GigaChat is being used to process citizens' questions ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin' annual question-and-answer session.
"Technology is helping us; GigaChat is helping us. It's really matured a lot over the past year," Peskov told journalist Pavel Zarubin. "We will understand which issues are most pressing for the public. Indeed, there are many such pressing requests that require an immediate response," he added.
The program, titled "Year in Review with Vladimir Putin," is scheduled for December 10 at noon Moscow time.
How it actually works: Officials are analyzing incoming appeals and ranking them by topic to spot recurring themes and pinpoint urgent public issues that need quick responses. Question collection opened at midnight Moscow time on November 27, with roughly 100,000 appeals reported within hours. The combined broadcast, titled "Year in Review with Vladimir Putin," is scheduled for December 10 at noon Moscow time.
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