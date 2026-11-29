29 November 2026 22:36 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO and diplomat Kirill Dmitriev called on Sunday for research into alleged media blackouts, questioning the lack of coverage of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

"Media blackouts should be researched," Dmitriev wrote on X, asking why journalists do not report on what he described as the "USAID narrative management & censorship network." He also questioned whether "editors prohibit them, truth is not a priority, or they believe the ends justify the means?"

His remarks follow criticism from the wealthiest man on earth, Elon Musk, who described USAID as a "money-laundering" scam. Musk also stated that Americans should "follow the money," saying that "USAID bought thousands of journalists with your taxpayer dollars!"

USAID officially shut down as an independent agency on July 1, 2025, after the Trump administration transferred its remaining programs to the U.S. State Department.