29 November 2026 23:05 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

China has successfully launched four satellites into orbit aboard a Long March-6C (Changzheng-6C) carrier rocket.

The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) announced the launch.

According to information published on the company's WeChat account, the CZ-6C rocket lifted off at 11:53 a.m. Beijing time from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern Shanxi Province.

The rocket successfully delivered two satellites designed to test space-based cloud technologies, along with the Zhongke-12 and Zhongke-13 satellites, into orbit.

The mission marked the first use of a new launch preparation procedure involving the horizontal assembly, testing, and transportation of the launch vehicle. It was also the first time a rocket of this type had been launched from a newly constructed launch pad.

The launch marked the 683rd mission carried out by the Long March family of rockets.

The CZ-6C is a two-stage liquid-propellant rocket powered by kerosene and liquid oxygen. It features a payload fairing measuring 3.35 meters in diameter, while the rocket itself is 43 meters long.

The rocket can carry payloads weighing up to 4.5 tonnes into low Earth orbit. Its payload capacity is 2 tonnes for geostationary transfer orbit missions and 2.4 tonnes for sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of 500 kilometers.