Jury lineup announced for 6th Booktrailer Int'l Film Festival

14 October 2026 16:32 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The jury lineup for the 6th Booktrailer International Film Festival, held under the slogan "Kitabı tanıdın, kitabla tanının!" (Film the book, get the look!), has been announced, according to a statement by the festival’s founder and director, actor Ruslan Sabirli.

"The jury has already completed its voting, and the organizing committee will determine the winners based on the voting results. To preserve the objectivity of the festival results, we disclose the names of the jury members only after the voting has been completed. The jury members also voted separately rather than together, casting their votes online without knowing one another. This made the results even more objective. The jury lineup can be viewed on the festival’s website," Ruslan Sabirli noted.

The jury members are:

Emin Mirabdullayev (director/Azerbaijan) — Director at the State Academic Russian Drama Theatre and a member of the Guild of Professional Film Directors of Azerbaijan. He has received the Khumay Award for Best Director of the Year (2008) and Best Music Video of the Year (2004), the Grand Award for Best Music Video of the Year (2006), and the Golden Peri Award for Best Debut (2018).

Hatice Öksüz (visual designer/Turkey) — A lecturer at Marmara University. She has served on the juries of the 4th GoldenHorn International Film Festival, the 2nd Berlin Dance Film Festival, and the 4th Eichsfelder Filmfestival.

Gunel Asgarova (writer/Azerbaijan) — A member of the Writers’ Union of Azerbaijan. Her works have received international recognition. Her science-fiction screenplay The Flute of Peace won first place in a competition held in Canada. Her book The Salvation of Hamsa was published with the support of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture and received a diploma in the “Books for Children and Young Adults” category at an international competition held in Moscow.

The festival features both international and national award categories.

International categories:

Best Feature-Length Film About a Book

Best Short Film About a Book

Best Book Teaser

Best Book Trailer

Best Mobile Book Trailer

Best Book Trailer Using Artificial Intelligence

Best Book Trailer

Best Dramatic Book Trailer

Best Book Trailer Based on a Novel

Best Book Trailer Based on a Poetic Work

Best Mystery Book Trailer

Best Thriller Book Trailer

Best Science-Fiction Book Trailer

Best Historical Book Trailer

Best Science Book Trailer

Best Animated Book Trailer

Best Children’s Book Trailer

Best Student Book Trailer

National categories (open only to participants from Azerbaijan):

Best Short Film About a Book

Best Book Teaser

Best Book Trailer

Best Mobile Book Trailer

Best Book Trailer Using Artificial Intelligence

Best Book Trailer

Best Dramatic Book Trailer

Best Book Trailer Based on a Novel

Best Book Trailer Based on a Poetic Work

Best Mystery Book Trailer

Best Thriller Book Trailer

Best Science-Fiction Book Trailer

Best Historical Book Trailer

Best Science Book Trailer

Best Animated Book Trailer

Best Children’s Book Trailer

Best Student Book Trailer

The Booktrailer International Film Festival, organized by SBRLY under the slogan “Kitabı tanıdın, kitabla tanının!”(Film the book, get the look!), is held with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijan Cinema Agency (ARKA).

Detailed information about the festival’s participation rules, film requirements, prize fund, and other matters is available on the festival’s website: www.booktrailerfest.com .

Questions can be directed to the festival by email or through its social media pages:

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az,Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.