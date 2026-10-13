Azerbaijan expresses condolences to Saudi Arabia over deadly airport attack

13 October 2026 15:10 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed condolences to Saudi Arabia following recent attacks on civilian infrastructure.

The ministry shared a statement on its official account on the social media platform X.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the Government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as to the families of those who lost their lives in the recent attacks on civilian infrastructure. We wish a speedy and full recovery to all those injured.

We wish the bereaved families strength and patience in the face of this tragic loss," the post reads.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authority reported that 12 people had been killed and 309 injured in a Houthi attack on Riyadh Airport.