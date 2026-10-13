IMF raises Azerbaijan's 2027 inflation forecast despite easing price pressures
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised its inflation outlook for Azerbaijan, lowering its forecast for 2026 while raising expectations for 2027, suggesting that consumer price pressures could prove more persistent than previously anticipated. According to the IMF's October *World Economic Outlook*, average annual inflation in Azerbaijan is projected to reach...
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