Young wrestlers claim two golds at tournament in Russia

13 October 2026 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani wrestlers Elvin Nechafzade and Javanshir Suleymanov have won gold medals at an international freestyle wrestling tournament held in Vladikavkaz, Russia.

The tournament was held in honour of Olympic champion David Musulbes and gathered more than 300 young wrestlers aged under 16 from 15 countries.

The Azerbaijani team competed under the guidance of U-15 national team head coach Emin Azizov and coach Elshad Allahverdiyev.

European champion Elvin Nechafzade claimed first place in the 85kg category, defeating all his opponents by technical superiority.

European medallist Javanshir Suleymanov also secured gold, winning the 44kg category.

International referee of the third category Nihad Muradov officiated at the tournament.

Wrestling remains the most widely followed sport in Azerbaijan and is governed by the National Wrestling Federation, established in 1993.

A major turning point in the nation's wrestling legacy came at the Rio Olympic Games, where Azerbaijan distinguished itself as one of only two countries to improve its medal haul across five consecutive Olympic Games.

Azerbaijan's success continued in 2020, when its freestyle wrestlers finished third in the overall medal standings at the Individual World Cup in Serbia, capturing two medals, one silver and one bronze, behind leaders Russia and Turkiye.

Further highlighting the country's strength on the world stage, Osman Nurmagomedov claimed the 92 kg world title at the 2022 World Championships in Belgrade, overcoming a Russian rival in the final.

Most recently, Azerbaijan added to its Olympic record at the 2024 Summer Games, securing three bronze medals in wrestling. Hasrat Jafarov reached the podium in the 67 kg Greco-Roman category, while Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) and Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) delivered bronze medals in freestyle wrestling.

The country has earned a reputation for successfully hosting major competitions, from European and World Championships to youth tournaments, welcoming athletes from around the globe with world-class venues and hospitality.

Cities like Baku, Ganja, and others have become key destinations for wrestling fans, showcasing Azerbaijan's ability to combine a rich sporting heritage with modern event management.