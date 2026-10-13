Azerbaijan, Czech Republic discuss Middle Corridor and international freight growth

13 October 2026 15:58 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic have discussed expanding cooperation in road and air transport, increasing international freight traffic, and promoting the Middle Corridor.

Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev announced the discussions following a meeting with Czech Transport Minister Ivan Bednárik.

"We discussed expanding Azerbaijan–Czech transport ties, developing cooperation in road and air transport, increasing international freight traffic, and promoting the Middle Corridor," Nabiyev wrote on X.

The sides also exchanged views on cooperation within international organizations, particularly the activities of the International Transport Forum and the results achieved during Azerbaijan’s presidency.

The meeting followed an Azerbaijan-Czech Republic business forum held in Baku the previous day to strengthen economic ties and expand cooperation between companies from the two countries.

The forum brought together Czech companies operating in transport, railway infrastructure, aviation, logistics, defense, engineering, industrial technology, and financial services.

Participants included CAMEA Technology, which develops intelligent transport systems; BONATRANS GROUP, a supplier of railway equipment and components; Czech Aviation Training Centre; and logistics company EGT Express CZ.

Financial institutions, including Czech Export Bank and the Export Guarantee and Insurance Corporation (EGAP), also participated, highlighting opportunities for export financing, insurance, and support for joint business projects.

Other Czech companies represented at the forum included rail freight operator ČD Cargo, Ostrava Airport, Karlovy Vary Airport, defense and surveillance technology company ERA, and industrial engineering groups Škoda Group and Wikov Group.

The companies also presented potential areas for cooperation in smart mobility, transport digitalization, industrial equipment, metalworking technologies, and infrastructure development.

The forum aimed to establish direct business contacts, foster new partnerships, and explore opportunities for mutual investment between Azerbaijani and Czech companies.