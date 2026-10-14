South Korea chemical plant fire prompts evacuation of 7,000 workers

14 October 2026 14:25 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A fire at a chemical plant in South Korea’s Ulsan city has prompted the evacuation of around 7,000 workers.

According to Yonhap News Agency, the fire broke out at around 9:41 a.m. local time [4:41 a.m. Baku time] in the industrial city, located approximately 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

The fire reportedly started in an outdoor tank containing 8,000 liters of highly flammable toluene and also damaged a nearby facility.

Specialized firefighting equipment, helicopters and more than 200 firefighters from neighboring cities and districts were deployed to contain the blaze.

South Korean Interior Minister Yoon Ho-jung instructed emergency services to mobilize all available resources to extinguish the fire and check whether anyone was missing.

No casualties have so far been reported from the blaze.

The authorities planned to investigate the exact cause of the accident and the extent of the damage.

Image: Yonhap