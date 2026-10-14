Pashinyan details his vision for peace with Azerbaijan

14 October 2026 10:35 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has again spoken about a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, outlining his vision for peaceful relations between Yerevan and Baku.

According to Pashinyan, Armenia should have a territory of 29,743 square kilometers, while there should be no enclaves or exclaves on either side of the border. He said Armenia and Azerbaijan should exchange territories of precisely corresponding sizes.

Pashinyan also stressed that all roads and communication routes should remain open.

Commenting on his contacts with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Turkmenistan, Pashinyan said he had formed a preliminary impression that the two countries had an opportunity to shape peace along these lines.

It should be recalled that on August 8, 2025, following a trilateral meeting in Washington, the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and the United States adopted a Joint Declaration on the peaceful settlement between Baku and Yerevan.