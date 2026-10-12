More than 200 detained in Baku? Reports emerge of arrests over school uniform dispute

12 October 2026 22:30 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Several people are reportedly being detained near Baku’s 28 May metro station for allegedly attempting to disrupt public order.

According to information received by our editorial team, the incident occurred during an attempted protest against the decision to introduce a uniform dress code in schools. According to preliminary reports, police officers on duty in the area intervened to prevent a breach of public order and detained a group of people.

The information received by our editorial team alleges that the number of detainees has exceeded 200, while criminal proceedings have reportedly been initiated against more than 100 people.