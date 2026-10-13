Vallourec secures major pipe supply contract for Azerbaijan's Absheron gas field

13 October 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

French tubular solutions manufacturer Vallourec has secured a contract with TotalEnergies to supply more than 16,000 tonnes of pipes for the development of Azerbaijan's Absheron gas-condensate field in the Caspian Sea.

The agreement covers Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG), used in oil and gas well construction and production, alongside line pipes designed to transport hydrocarbons between production facilities and associated infrastructure.

Under the contract, Vallourec will supply approximately 159 kilometres of line pipe equipped with anti-corrosion coatings for both offshore and onshore operations.

The package also includes premium tubular connections, accessories manufactured across the company's international production network and lubricant-free technologies intended to reduce environmental impact and improve operational efficiency.

Some of the pipes will feature Vallourec's latest-generation semi-flush premium connections, designed to withstand demanding offshore operating conditions while supporting reliable well performance.

The contract represents another step in the development of Absheron, one of Azerbaijan's major offshore gas projects, as its partners work towards expanding production capacity beyond the field's initial development phase.

Local manufacturing to support offshore operations

Vallourec plans to involve its VAM Caspian facility in the implementation of the contract, strengthening the project's local industrial participation.

The company will also provide operational support to TotalEnergies at different stages of development, combining its international manufacturing capabilities with technical services available in the Caspian region.

The arrangement is intended to support the installation and operation of tubular equipment under the challenging conditions associated with offshore gas production.

Philippe Guillemot, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vallourec, welcomed the agreement and highlighted the company's ability to deliver integrated solutions for complex energy developments.

"This contract demonstrates the confidence our customers place in our ability to deliver comprehensive premium solutions—covering both OCTG and line pipe—for complex energy projects. It also highlights the strength of our global manufacturing capabilities, value-added technologies, and local presence in the Caspian region in supporting efforts to meet the growing demand for gas," he said.

The financial value of the agreement and the timetable for completing deliveries were not disclosed.

Absheron development targets higher gas output

Located approximately 100 kilometres southeast of Baku, the Absheron gas-condensate field lies in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, at water depths of around 500 metres.

The field is being developed as part of Azerbaijan's strategy to maintain and expand natural gas production, serving both domestic consumers and international markets.

Absheron's initial development phase began production in July 2023, providing an additional source of natural gas and condensate for the country's energy sector.

The next stage of development envisages significantly higher production capacity, with plans targeting up to 6 billion cubic metres of natural gas annually and approximately 47,000 barrels of condensate per day.

Gas produced under the expanded development programme is expected to serve Azerbaijan's domestic market and potentially support additional export commitments.

The field is operated through a partnership involving TotalEnergies, SOCAR and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), reflecting international participation in Azerbaijan's offshore energy industry.

The expansion is particularly significant as Azerbaijan seeks to strengthen its role as a supplier of natural gas to European and regional markets through the Southern Gas Corridor.