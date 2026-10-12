Why offline hobbies are finding their place in modern life [PHOTOS]

12 October 2026 16:58 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Knitting, gardening, pottery, baking and reading may seem like simple ways to spend free time, but they are receiving fresh attention from researchers studying leisure and mental well-being. These activities require patience and practice, and their results cannot always be achieved at the touch of a button.

Whether this amounts to a broad return to offline hobbies is harder to establish. Recent studies provide evidence of the benefits of particular activities, but they do not show that people everywhere are abandoning digital entertainment. What they do reveal is why hands-on pastimes deserve a closer look.

A systematic review published in the Australian Occupational Therapy Journal in February 2025 examined 19 studies of craft-based activities, including knitting, embroidery, pottery and woodworking. All reported short-term improvements in at least some measures of well-being, such as mood, stress, self-esteem or life satisfaction. However, the studies varied in quality, and only one assessed whether the benefits continued after the intervention ended. The authors called for stronger research before firm conclusions could be drawn.

The findings suggest that making things by hand can be more than a way to pass the time. A craft gives people a task to concentrate on and a skill to develop. Progress is often gradual: a beginner learns to follow a pattern, correct a mistake or handle a tool more confidently. The finished object matters, but so does the experience of making it.

Gardening has also attracted attention from researchers. A systematic review and meta-analysis published in the International Journal of Nursing Studies in August 2025 examined controlled trials of horticultural activities among adults living in the community. The researchers focused on whether direct contact with plants could help reduce depressive symptoms. By examining controlled studies rather than relying only on people's descriptions of their experiences, the review sought to assess the evidence more rigorously.

The findings are relevant to people who grow vegetables, care for houseplants or tend a community garden. Gardening combines movement, regular responsibilities and the opportunity to observe gradual change. It also requires people to accept that growth cannot be rushed. However, the results of clinical studies should not be taken as a guarantee that gardening will improve everyone's mental health.

Research published in September 2025 in SSM - Population Health examined whether regular participation in arts and creative activities was linked to better mental health among adolescents. The systematic review assessed evidence on activities including music and other forms of creative engagement. It found support for a beneficial relationship, particularly between music participation and internalising symptoms such as anxiety and depression. The authors nevertheless called for more experimental and quasi-experimental research to establish cause and effect.

The findings broaden the discussion beyond traditional crafts. Playing an instrument, drawing, painting or taking photographs can all give people an activity that demands attention and practice. Such interests can also create opportunities to meet others through classes, clubs and shared projects.

Official US time-use data offer another perspective. In January 2026, the Bureau of Labor Statistics published an analysis of time spent on hobbies, using data from 2024. On days when people took part, those who pursued arts and crafts as a hobby spent an average of 125 minutes on the activity. Participants in other hobbies, excluding arts, crafts and collecting, spent an average of 151 minutes. These figures show that people who choose such pastimes can devote substantial time to them, although they do not demonstrate that participation is increasing.

Reading is another important part of offline leisure, but recent figures suggest a more complicated picture. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2025 time-use data, published in 2026, found that people aged 15 and over spent an average of 16 minutes a day reading on an average day. This measure covers reading as a primary activity and does not establish whether people are choosing printed books over digital ones. Still, it provides a useful reminder that reading competes with many other demands on people's time.

Offline hobbies are not necessarily an escape from technology altogether. People often learn recipes through online videos, find knitting patterns on websites or join photography groups through social media. The distinction is that the screen becomes a means of learning rather than the activity itself. The time spent cooking, gardening or making something then takes place in the physical world.

Access matters, too. Some hobbies require specialist equipment, materials or paid classes, while others can be started with very little expense. A library book, a few pots of herbs or a notebook and pencil may be enough. The value of a pastime does not depend on producing something impressive or sharing it online.

The latest research does not establish a universal return to offline leisure. It does, however, offer evidence that crafts, gardening and regular creative activities may contribute to well-being, while time-use figures show that people continue to devote meaningful periods to hobbies they enjoy.

Perhaps the attraction is less about rejecting modern life than finding a different use for free time. A garden may produce only a few tomatoes, a first attempt at pottery may be uneven, and a book may take weeks to finish. These activities ask for patience and practice, but they offer something tangible in return: a skill learned, a task completed or an experience enjoyed without needing to turn it into a public performance.

AI-Generated Photos