Elon Musk pours $366 million into 2026 US midterm elections

13 October 2026 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Businessman Elon Musk has allocated approximately $366 million to support candidates and political groups ahead of the 2026 US midterm elections, including $276 million since July to help Republicans retain their majorities in Congress.

According to Reuters, citing campaign finance disclosures, Musk’s spending could make him the largest political donor in this year’s elections. The figures had previously been reported by The New York Times.

The outcome of the midterm elections is particularly significant for Musk. Democrats in the House of Representatives are seeking investigations into his role as CEO of aerospace company SpaceX, including scrutiny of the company’s government contracts.

Democrats are also calling for an investigation into Musk’s work leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), an initiative established under President Donald Trump’s administration.

Meanwhile, Democrats have been seeking to regain control of both the House and the Senate in the November elections.

Earlier, Musk announced plans to spend at least $100 million to support Republicans in the US midterm elections. The funds are intended for an operation to boost voter turnout, The Wall Street Journal previously reported, citing sources.