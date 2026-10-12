Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar's home said to have been raided
A home of Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar was raided earlier today by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Fox News reported on Monday.
The media outlet cited a source with knowledge of the matter, who shared that this enforcement action was part of an ongoing federal probe regarding the Somali-born congresswoman's immigration paperwork, filled out by her late father when she was a child.
Neither the US Department of Justice nor Omar issued any statements on the matter. Moreover, US President Donald Trump has frequently singled out the Minnesota lawmaker for sharp criticism and political attacks.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!