Baku to host anniversary edition of Azerbaijan Dance Festival featuring int'l stars [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

12 October 2026 11:59 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Baku is preparing to host the anniversary edition of the Azerbaijan Dance Festival, a major international event bringing together world-renowned stars, champions, professionals and dance enthusiasts.

From October 29 to November 1, the Azerbaijani capital will welcome performances, competitions, showcases, meetings with renowned artists and presentations of various styles of dance from around the world. Representatives from more than 20 countries are expected to take part in the festival.

Ahead of the event, prominent figures in the international dance industry shared their impressions of the festival with Trend and explained what makes it special.

Alexey Mindel, co-founder of GallaDance, a dance industry entrepreneur and producer, highlighted the growing importance of the Pro-Am format, which is rapidly gaining popularity worldwide.

"Pro-Am offers a unique opportunity to learn and perform alongside recognized professionals, develop your skills and experience new emotions. For many people, Pro-Am is a chance to step outside their everyday lives: to perform under the spotlight, hear the applause, dance at some of the world's finest venues, meet inspiring people and travel."

Mindel believes that the Azerbaijan Dance Festival has every chance of becoming an important international platform for the Pro-Am community.

"When leading professional couples, renowned instructors and the international Pro-Am community gather in Baku, the festival has the potential to become a truly global event - a place where East meets West through the universal language of dance. The Azerbaijan Dance Festival is designed to meet the expectations of even the most discerning Pro-Am participants. The organizers pay close attention not only to the quality of the competition itself but also to the overall experience, from the venue and organizational standards to the social and cultural programme."

Marcus Hilton MBE, legendary British dancer, 16-time world champion and president of the British DanceSport Association, recalled taking part in the inaugural Night of the Dancing Diamonds in 2019.

"What particularly stands out in my memory is the atmosphere of the ball and the competitions, the tour of the Old City, the traditional Azerbaijani dinner, and the welcome party featuring caviar and champagne. I would also like to highlight the high standard of organization and attention to detail. This event is rapidly becoming one of the most important and exciting competitions on the dancers' calendar. The unique atmosphere of warmth and professionalism, set against such a beautiful backdrop, makes it even more special!"

Returning to Baku after several years, Hilton is looking forward to reconnecting with the city and encourages dancers and dance enthusiasts to attend the Azerbaijan Dance Festival.

Robin Short, honorary president and former president of the World Dance Council (WDC), international judge, and organizer of the UK Open and International Championships, has been involved in the project since 2023. From the outset, he has been impressed by the organizers' commitment to creating something special for the international dance community.

"With each passing year, the event continues to grow and improve. The organizers pay close attention to every detail and create a warm, welcoming atmosphere for all festival participants. I would particularly emphasize that the Azerbaijan Dance Festival combines dancing with travel and the opportunity to discover Azerbaijan, a country offering a unique blend of culture, hospitality, beautiful venues and memorable experiences. This makes the festival much more than just a dance competition."

In his view, it is the organizers' genuine care and personal attention to participants that make the festival truly special.

The festival is organized by Smooth & Rhythm Dance Style (SRDS), led by its founder and president, Olga Krasnyanskaya, and the Azerbaijan Dance Council (AzDC), headed by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Tarana Muradova.

The project was co-founded by six-time world dance champions Eldar Jafarov and Anna Sazhina.

Program, tickets, and booking: AZDF.world

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.