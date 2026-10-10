AC Milan eye Yasin Ayari as potential Luka Modric successor
AC Milan have begun exploring potential replacements for Croatian midfielder Luka Modric amid speculation that the veteran could retire at the end of the current season.
The Italian club are reportedly monitoring two players currently competing in the English Premier League: Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott and Swedish midfielder Yasin Ayari of Brighton & Hove Albion.
Milan are particularly interested in signing Ayari, who is expected to become a free agent in the summer of 2027. This could allow the Serie A side to secure his services without paying a transfer fee.
The club’s management wants to prepare for the possibility of Modric’s departure and ensure continuity in central midfield.
The 41-year-old Croatian is reportedly considering ending his professional playing career at the conclusion of the season. Milan currently sit fifth in the Italian league standings.
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