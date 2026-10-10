Drone attack on Russia’s Rostov region injures six and damages two ships

10 October 2026 15:01 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

At least six people have been injured in a nighttime drone attack on Russia’s Rostov Region, while two vessels in the Sea of Azov have been damaged. No deaths or injuries aboard the ships have been reported in initial assessments.

According to Rostov Region Governor Yuri Slyusar, more than 100 drones were destroyed or intercepted over the region during the night.

Six people sought medical assistance following the attack. In Rostov-on-Don, several apartment buildings and private houses sustained various types of damage, while an unoccupied new residential building was damaged in Bataysk.

Emergency services continue to operate at the affected sites. Firefighters are working to extinguish a blaze at industrial warehouses.

Slyusar also said railway services had been fully restored across a railway bridge that was damaged previously.